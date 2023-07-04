Fourth of July featuring smoke, fire danger

Happy Fourth of July! We're tracking hot temperatures, slightly smoky skies and high fire danger today.



Highs this afternoon will boost to the upper 80s and low 90s. The hottest temperatures will be over Southwest Washington, Central Washington and closer to the Cascade foothills.

The skies today will be slightly hazy; however, we're not expecting a major impact to air quality. This smoke is coming from big fires burning in North British Columbia. For the most part, we'll see "moderate" air quality readings. In some places, air quality could drop to "unhealthy for sensitive groups." You may be able to smell the smoke at times. Keep in mind: if any new fires start in Western Washington today, air quality could drop further.|



Check out our smoke futurecast:

Smoke will thin tomorrow somewhat thanks to a change in the wind direction. Cleaner skies are expected Thursday through the weekend.

Unfortunately, fire danger is elevated – terrible timing with the holiday today. According to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, all six wildfires in the Pacific Cascade region this weekend were caused by fireworks.

I'd strongly consider leaving the fireworks to the pros this year given how dry and unstable the air is.



In fact, the National Weather Service has posted a Red Flag Warning today and tomorrow for the highlighted areas below. Don't throw cigarette butts!

Here's a check of the forecast for fireworks performances tonight – we'll have to see if the smoke interferes with the viewing conditions (it's unlikely but we'll see).

The heat peaks tomorrow as highs flirt with a record at Sea-Tac Airport. There's a low to medium health risk for heat-related illnesses. Stay hydrated and check on the senior citizens in your life!

Highs dip to a more comfortable level Friday through Sunday: temps will range in the mid to upper 70s in the afternoons. The 80s return on Monday.

Hope you all have a wonderful, safe and fun Fourth of July!



Meteorologist Abby Acone

