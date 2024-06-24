Seattle weather: Beautiful weather for the final week of June

We're forecasting absolutely beautiful weather in Seattle and Western Washington for the final week of June.



Get ready for a seriously gorgeous day ahead: morning clouds will give way to abundant sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures will hover around the average (which stands at 73).

Highs Monday afternoon will reach the low to mid 70s for some in Puget Sound. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Tomorrow, highs spike to almost 80 degrees in Seattle. The Cascade valleys and the South Sound communities could wind up even hotter.

Highs warm into the upper 70s with plentiful sunshine Tuesday in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Cooler weather returns Wednesday. There may be a light shower at times, but most will be dry. There's a small chance for a stray thunderstorm over the North Cascades.

The warmest temperatures this week in Seattle are forecast for Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Isolated showers persist into Thursday. Friday will probably be drier, offering morning clouds and afternoon sunshine.



Dry albeit mostly cloudy weather is on the way for Saturday. Spotty showers could make a comeback Sunday.

The 60s and 70s are expected for Seattle this week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Curious about the Fourth of July? Typically, it's mild and dry in Seattle (though some years, it can be cool and cloudy). Here are the typical conditions on the Fourth:

Typically, the weather is warm and dry for the Fourth of July in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

By the way, the chance for an extra hot and dry summer in Seattle is decreasing. There is no longer a strong signal for how the rest of the summer weather will pan out. Truthfully, there are equal chances for a cooler, hotter and "average" summer going into July, August and September. Stay tuned for any updates!

This summer is no longer looking likely hotter and drier than usual in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone and Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan



