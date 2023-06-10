Seattle weather: Gray and showery Saturday

The gray skies and rain are a refreshing change after a long stretch of warmer and drier-than-normal weather. Showers taper tonight. Warmer weather returns tomorrow.

Highs today will sag well below normal, only reaching the mid-60s. For context, the average temperature for this time of year is 70. Pockets of rain will gradually lose steam later tonight. You can plan on mostly cloudy skies today with a few sunbreaks late this afternoon. If you're going to the OL Reign match tonight at Lumen Field, grab a sweatshirt. It'll feel chilly!

Tomorrow morning will start overcast, but plentiful sunshine makes an appearance by the afternoon. Keep a sweatshirt with you as you line up outside Climate Pledge Arena for the Storm game at noon tomorrow.



We jump to the mid-80s on Monday, but will fall shy of the record for that day which stands at 95. We return to the low 70s Tuesday. The weather will hold up beautifully for the Mariners games in the evenings.

Wednesday and Thursday, we're forecasting our very typical June pattern of morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. Next Friday looks absolutely lovely with partly sunny skies.

Have a fantastic weekend and enjoy the cozy weather today!



Meteorologist Abby Acone

