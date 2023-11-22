Seattle weather: Great travel conditions through Thanksgiving weekend

Drier and partly cloudy conditions are expected Wednesday afternoon as Western Washington hits a dry stretch through the Thanksgiving weekend.

High temps will be about five degrees cooler on Wednesday with high temperatures in the upper 40s.

A ridge of high pressure will settle in over the region over the next several days, bringing in a chance for fog and low level clouds. Thanksgiving morning will bring in some morning cloud cover with lots of afternoon sunshine.

The Seahawks will take on the 49ers in an important NFC matchup at Lumen Field Thursday night. It will be a beautiful, but cool night with temps in the 40s.

The Apple Cup will take place at Husky Stadium on Saturday as the Cougs take on the Huskies. The weather looks beautiful for that game with sunshine from start to finish.

An unusually dry stretch of weather will continue through at least early next week. Temps will stay cool, in the mid 40s.