Seattle weather: Heat, smoke and fire danger for the Fourth

Soak up the gorgeous, mild sunshine today! We're tracking hotter temps, smoky skies and fire danger for the Fourth of July.

Today will be summer perfection: highs will reach the mid to upper 70s for most under sunny skies. It'll be slightly breezy this afternoon.

Starting tomorrow and continuing into the Fourth of July, northerly winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere will transport smoke from big fires burning in Central and North British Columbia. Thankfully, it looks like the majority of the smoke will stay in the high levels of the atmosphere. This means that there will be little to no impact to air quality on the ground.

Even though winds at the surface will be coming from the northeast Tuesday through Thursday morning, winds near the ground won't likely be strong enough to drag in smoke from the large fires burning to our north. On Wednesday, the weather pattern changes in our favor. Winds in the high levels of the atmosphere will switch to come from the west. This will usher in clean air from the Pacific and will help push smoke out of our backyard. Winds high up in the atmosphere will stay westerly or even southerly through Saturday, helping ensure that smoke won't be a problem (unless any new big fires pop up).

Keep in mind: smoke forecasting is fluid and very subject to change.

Here's a look at the forecast for the high-level smoke:

Unfortunately, fire danger will be an issue this week, particularly through Wednesday. Not only will the air be dry and hot, it could be breezy during the afternoons today through Tuesday. Do everything in your power to avoid starting fires! I'd consider leaving the fireworks to the pros this year.

Another big part of the weather story this week will the moderate risk for heat-related illnesses Tuesday and Wednesday. The good news is that overnight temperatures will recover decently enough to prevent this from being a major event. Still, take precautions to stay cool. Head into a building with A/C to give your system a break, stay hydrated and check on the beloved senior citizens in your life.

Temps flirt with a record on Wednesday as highs boost to around 90 degrees. Thursday will be relatively cooler thanks to a return of onshore flow.

Friday morning will start refreshingly cool with a blanket of clouds. The afternoon should feature beautiful sunshine.

While the lowlands of Western Washington look to stay dry for at least the next seven days, the Cascades could finally see a few showers or thunderstorms on Saturday.

Stay safe and have a wonderful Fourth of July!

Thanks so much,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Twitter @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyacone, TikTok @abbyaconetv and Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone)