Seattle weather: Heavy rain hits Western Washington Wednesday night

Expect heavy rain at times Wednesday night across Western Washington as a warm front moves through the area.

Most of the daylight hours Wednesday around Puget Sound will be dry, with some light showers picking up in time for the evening commute as the front moves north.

This warmer air mass will pack a punch, with a lot of moisture in it. Expect heavy rain at times late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. This will mainly be rain in the mountains with snow levels at 9,000-10,000 feet.

An inch of rain or more is certainly possible in the interior over the next 36 hours, especially the south sound. Rain will be heaviest in the higher elevations. The Olympic Mountains could see two to four inches of rain.

Heading into Thursday, winds will be gusty at times, up to 25 to 35 mph in the usual windy spots (like the coast and northwest interior). Winds could gust up to 30 mph in the central and south sound as well.

Now that Halloween is over, the holiday countdown is on. You have less than two months to buy your Christmas gifts and the New Year will be here before we know it! November is Seattle's wettest month of the year on average and the first seven days of November will reflect that.

Thursday will bring lighter on and off showers, and some sunshine. After a mainly dry Friday, Saturday and Sunday look breezy with showers. Another round of rain will hit on Monday into Tuesday.