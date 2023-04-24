High pressure increases temperatures and gives us dry sky conditions this week

Temperatures will return into the lower-60s Tuesday afternoon. We'll wake up to some cloud cover, but that will quickly decrease throughout the morning and early afternoon. It's going to be a lovely day! Here is a breakdown:

High pressure will continue to increase in our forecast allowing for warmer temperatures and dry sky conditions. A light breeze will increase slightly on Thursday as temperatures climb into the upper 60s.

That's only the beginning. Temperatures will peak in upper 70s later this week! Now, I know a lot of us will be heading outdoors but use caution - especially by area lakes. Water temperatures remain in the 40s (too dangerous to swim in) and will continue to do so through the weekend.

Check out these temperatures through the week:

Have a good one!