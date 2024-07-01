Hottest temperatures of 2024 arriving in Seattle this week

The hottest temperatures of 2024 at Sea-Tac Airport are forecast to arrive next weekend! Ahead of that, temperatures are gradually warming up across Western Washington.

Highs this afternoon will reach the low to mid 70s for most. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine. There may be an isolated shower. A spotty thunderstorm can't be ruled out in northeastern Washington.

Highs reach the mid 70s for many communities in the greater Seattle region Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

There's another chance for a few sprinkles or a brief, light shower on Tuesday morning, but drier weather will resume in the afternoon.

Wednesday will be lovely as highs comfortably land in the mid 70s.

The Fourth of July will be hot! Temperatures skyrocket to the low to mid 80s across the greater Seattle region. For people without air conditioning, this could be a very uncomfortable, even dangerous, stretch of blistering heat. Temperatures start flirting with the 90s into the weekend.

It'll heat up quickly the morning of the Fourth of July in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures will skyrocket above average on the Fourth of July in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

We also have to remember that fire danger is elevated this time of year. Do everything you can to avoid starting fires!

For those who are considering cooling off along a lake, river or creek, make sure to wear a life vest. Water temperatures are still dangerously cold in many places. Puget Sound's water temperature is dangerously cool year-round.

A strong ridge of high pressure will develop in Western Washington later this week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs will skyrocket to the upper 80s next weekend in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Hope you enjoy the sunshine later today!

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan