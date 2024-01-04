Increasing wind, rain & mountain snow Friday

A few lingering showers from a Puget Sound Convergence Zone just south of I-90. Showers will taper with areas of patchy fog overnight.

Mostly cloudy skies into Friday morning with a few sprinkles along the mountains.

Winds will start to pick up through the day Friday as our next stronger system moves in. The strongest winds will be in the evening and overnight into Saturday.

Highs Friday will be around average with highs in the upper 40s.

Heavy rain is expected overnight and that will also bring heavy snow to the Cascade Mountains. Most of the heaviest rain will be done by early Saturday.

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect for the Cascades above 2000' for heavy snow.

Also, if you are heading to the National Championship Game to watch the Huskies play Michigan, you'll need to keep an eye out for severe storms. Here is the game day kickoff forecast!

Temperatures will cool down next week and some models want to bring lowland mixed snow/rain showers. Stay tuned!