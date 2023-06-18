Juneteenth forecast: Scattered showers and chilly temperatures

It'll be another chilly day to finish out our holiday weekend. Temperatures will be way below normal (72f) and we'll have more scattered showers returning at times. Here is a look at your forecast:

Expect foggy conditions across the passes tomorrow morning. We'll continue with a low snow level once again too. Here is a breakdown of your rain chances tomorrow:

If you're not a fan of this weather, changes are coming! As we head into the first day of Summer, we'll dry out and warm up! Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Have a good one!