Seattle weather: Lowlands stay warm, mountain thunderstorms developing

Wednesday will bring more clouds and a chance for mountain thunderstorms as a disturbance moves through Washington.

Clouds moved in overnight, keeping temperatures warm around the Seattle metro area Wednesday morning. Highs will be back into the mid 60s for most of the central and south Puget Sound areas.

Morning clouds and afternoon sunshine will be the pattern Wednesday with warm high temperatures in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Instability will increase over the mountains Wednesday afternoon and early evening. Thunderstorms are likely to develop with the potential for dry lightning. These kinds of thunderstorms are especially dangerous this time of year with how dry fuels are.

A Red Flag Warning signaling extreme wildfire danger has been issued for a large part of Washington State. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Central and Eastern Washington will remain very hot Wednesday and Thursday with several heat alerts in effect.

A Heat Advisory and an Excessive Heat Warning issued Wednesday for areas in Central and Eastern Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Increasing onshore flow will bring more clouds Thursday morning, but sunshine should prevail in the afternoon.

Tuesday marked Seattle's 13th consecutive day with a high of 80 degrees or warmer. We should have no problem breaking the all-time consecutive 80 degree record of 15 days set in 1977 and 2015. This long stretch of 80 degree weather

July 2024 is now tied for the warmest start to July since 1945. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A graphic showing the longest stretches of consecutive 80 degree days or warmer in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

July 2024 is now tied with July 2015 for the warmest start to the month, through the 16th. The average high temperature so far is 72.0 degrees.

Temperatures will remain warm the next seven days with no rain in sight. Slightly cooler temperatures arrive next week.