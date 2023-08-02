Seattle weather: Mid 80s continue all week

Hope you enjoyed our recent stretch in the 70s! The 80s are making a solid showing all week.



Later this afternoon, highs will reach the low to mid 80s for many backyards. Some lucky folks could see temps in the upper 70s.

Thankfully, overnight lows will cool to the 50s the next couple of mornings. This will help prevent sleeping weather from being terribly uncomfortable for folks without air-conditioning. However, you'll notice that overnight lows come crawling back to the 60s into the weekend. That's when things could become more sweltering.



If you're camping or hiking over the Cascades this weekend, keep in mind: isolated thunderstorms are possible both Saturday and Sunday afternoons.



While Monday and Tuesday afternoons will be hot, the mornings will offer a cool blanket of clouds.

Hope you can find ways to stay cool this week!



Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

