Mild and pleasant weather forecast for Seattle midweek

Mild and pleasant weather is in store for Western Washington on Wednesday and Thursday.



Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. After patches of clouds this morning, sunnier skies are on the way for later today. In general, Wednesday will be drier and sunnier than Tuesday with less wind as well.

Highs Wednesday afternoon will reach the mid to upper 60s for many. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A ridge of high pressure is keeping conditions quiet Wednesday in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The lovely weather lingers into Thursday. However, high-level clouds stream into Western Washington on Thursday night ahead of a low-pressure system approaching in the Pacific. This incoming weather maker will trigger showers by Friday afternoon. Isolated to scattered showers are in the forecast this weekend. There might be a few rumbles of thunder and small hail on Saturday and Sunday, particularly the former.

Drier weather is expected Wednesday and Thursday in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take a look at the forecast for the next few Mariners games:

Dry weather will keep the roof open at T-Mobile Park Wednesday and Thursday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Showers potentially persist into Monday. Tuesday is a toss-up, but I'm currently predicting mostly dry weather with a high of 70. Stay tuned because this extended forecast has plenty of time to change!



Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13. We're grateful for you and your viewership!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone and Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan