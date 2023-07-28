Seattle weather: Mix of clouds and sunshine this weekend

Western Washington will end the week strong, with morning clouds, afternoon sunshine and highs around 80 degrees.

The central and south Puget Sound areas are where we are seeing the most cloud cover this morning. Sunshine will return for everyone this afternoon.

A weak low pressure system could bring some moisture into the northern Washington Cascades. While I'm not expecting much thunderstorm activity today, there is still a slight chance for thunder and lightning.

A pattern of morning clouds and afternoon sunshine will persist through the weekend. Some areas of Western Washington could catch some drizzle, especially Sunday morning.

The next seven days look quiet and spectacular with highs in the 70s and 80s. There is no widespread rain expected for at least the next 10 days.