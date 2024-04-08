Seattle weather: Mixed bag of weather for Western Washington ahead

This looks like a quintessential spring forecast for Seattle! This week will feature rounds of light showers, but there will be many opportunities for sunbreaks as well.

Unfortunately, the cloudy skies are obscuring Seattle's view of the partial solar eclipse which peaks at 11:29 a.m. (Washington was only expecting to get a 20% solar eclipse unlike many states in the eastern U.S.) For more coverage on the path of totality impacting cities in the map below, download our FOX Local app!

Today in Western Washington, you can plan on gray skies with increasing rain this afternoon and tonight. It'll be windy for some areas as well. Even though there are no official wind alerts in effect, gusts could reach between 30-40 mph for the Admiralty Inlet area and parts of the coast. I wouldn't be surprised if there were a spotty power outage or a few downed tree branches in those areas. Elsewhere in Puget Sound, gusts will range between 20-30 mph. Tomorrow could also be breezy over the Cascade gaps (e.g. North Bend).



Highs this afternoon will be slightly below average in the low 50s.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Cascades above 3,500 feet from noon until midnight today. This includes Stevens Pass and Paradise. This doesn’t include Snoqualmie Pass. Between six and eight inches are possible for elevations above 3500 feet. Elevations above 5000 feet may see eight to ten inches.Snow levels should come up above pass levels after midnight as snow transitions to rain

Here's a look at Futurecast:

Fewer showers are on tap tomorrow. There will be lovely sunbreaks Tuesday afternoon as well.



Wednesday currently looks like the driest day of the entire seven day forecast. Partly sunny skies are in store. Enjoy!



Thursday through the weekend, there's some uncertainty about the forecast. My suspicion is that there will be plenty of dry hours with beautiful glimpses of sunshine, but isolated showers and cloudy moments can't be ruled out. Stay tuned in the days ahead as we get more clarity on what to expect.

Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

