Monday Forecast: Warm, dry, and smoky

Get ready for another warm day! Temperatures will rise into the 80s for those across parts of the Puget Sound. We'll continue with dry conditions, but smoky skies return to Washington from the wildfires in Canada. Here is a look at Monday's forecast:

The heat will especially affect those highlighted below as we press through the week. Temperatures in this zone below could rise into the mid-90s. Stay hydrated and know your limits if you're planning on spending it outdoors for the 4th. Here is a look at the special weather statement:

Here is a look at your 4-day outlook:

Even those who are not under that special weather statement - be prepared to use caution. There will be a lot of us out in the sun and haze, so be mindful of your body. Here is a look at your Independence Day forecast:

Let's talk about the haze that will return. The smoke will gradually increase throughout Monday morning in the upper levels of the atmosphere. This shouldn't have a big impact on our air quality tomorrow, but we'll monitor the conditions as we progress through the day. Here is a look at your upper-level smoke forecast through Tuesday:

Some locations should see moderate air quality levels. Keep tabs on FOX 13 for updates on current air quality levels.

I'll leave you with a look at your 7-day forecast:

Have a good one!