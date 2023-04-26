Seattle weather: More clouds, but warmer temps Wednesday

A weak system passing through the north end of the Puget Sound area will bring more clouds north of Seattle today, but for areas south of Seattle it will be warm and sunny Wednesday afternoon.

Lingering clouds will mean cooler temperatures for the north sound today, in the low 60s. For the central and south sound, temps will warm close to 70 degrees with decreasing cloud cover.

A strong ridge of high pressure will continue to build over the Pacific Northwest Thursday through Saturday. This will bring the area its first warm days of the season.

Sunday into Monday will be much cooler as the ridge pushes east, with rain heading into California. We should stay mainly dry in Western Washington, but it will be cloudier.

It has been an usually cool April, but with this warm weather ahead this week, it's okay to start planting those cool season veggies and other plants that aren't terribly sensitive. I would hold off on planting your tomatoes outside for a few more weeks, but overnight low look to stay in the 40s and 50s for at least the next 10 days.

It has been 191 days since Seattle last hit 70 degrees. 70s are in the forecast for Friday and Saturday and Friday's forecasted high of 78 degrees would be a record-breaker for the day. The current record is 76 degrees, which was set in 1968.

Enjoy this warm and dry weather ahead! No rain is expected in the forecast for the next seven to ten days.