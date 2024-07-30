Seattle weather: Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine with 80s

A cloudy start to the day, but a few sunbreaks this afternoon and highs warming a few degrees. Highs are still slightly below seasonal average in the mid to upper 70s.

TODAY HIGH TEMP

We even saw a few more showers early Tuesday morning, bringing a few more hundredths of an inch of rain to Seattle.

Rain Since Midnight Western Washington

Tonight the skies have dried out, but the clouds will remain. Overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Regional Overnight Lows

Clouds will start the day again on Wednesday, but will give way to sunshine much faster by the afternoon.

FUTURECAST 7am

Temperatures will also be a few degrees warmer on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Regional Highs Tomorrow

High pressure will build in for the second half of the week and amplify on Friday, making it the hottest day of the week.

Upper Air Pattern (FOX 13 Seattle)

The mid to upper 80s will be back in the extended forecast with plenty of sunshine and dry skies. Fire weather risk levels will remain high.