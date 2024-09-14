Mostly cloudy skies and rainy weather predicted for Apple Cup in Seattle

People in Seattle can expect mostly cloudy skies, mild temperatures and rainy weather on Saturday afternoon. For those going to Lumen Field to watch the Apple Cup, rain jackets will be important. On-and-off showers are possible.

At times today, the rain could be heavy - especially this afternoon along parts of I-5 and Puget Sound. Dress in waterproof layers if you're spending a lot of time outside!

Rain is likely during the Apple Cup in Seattle on Saturday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

There's a small risk for lightning today, but most will just experience plain old rain. Highs will reach the 60s.

Highs across Seattle and Western Washington will hover in the mid to upper 60s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Showers taper overnight. After 7 to 9 a.m. on Sunday, most backyards will enjoy dry weather. Gorgeous sunshine is on the way for Sunday afternoon. There may be spotty sprinkles on Sunday over the highest peaks of the Olympics and Cascades, but most other neighborhoods will be sunny by the second half of Sunday.

Monday morning will be chilly. Many communities could experience morning lows tumbling to the 40s! Glorious blue skies and sunshine are forecast on Monday.

Showers return to Western Washington on Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday will be drier albeit mostly cloudy. Friday will offer a round of morning clouds and afternoon sunshine.

Temperatures remain in the 60s all week in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures this week will be below the average: the normal high for today at Sea-Tac Airport is 72 degrees.

Highs will climb to the 60s on a daily basis this week in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Hope you have a wonderful weekend and GO COUGS! ;)

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone