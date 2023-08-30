Next round of cool showers hits Western Washington Thursday

Drier, warmer, and sunnier weather is expected Wednesday before the next round of cool showers hits Thursday.

Tuesday brought scattered thunderstorms to the area with cloudy skies. With a high of only 62 degrees, it was the coldest day in over two months at SeaTac.

Temps will rebound today with more afternoon sunshine. Highs will be back into the 70s for most spots west of the Cascades.

Another low pressure system will drop into the area late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. This will bring widespread showers to start the day and cooler, cloudier conditions. The afternoon does look drier, but scattered showers may hang on in spots.

Hurricane Idalia made landfall in the Big Bend area of Florida early this morning as a strong Category 3. The next 12 to 18 hours, it will travel northeast through Georgia and South Carolina, eventually heading out into the Atlantic.

Looking ahead in Western Washington, Friday and Saturday look great with warming sunshine. Saturday will be the nicest and warmest day of Labor Day weekend before another round of potential showers hits on Sunday.