October weekend in Seattle to feature warmer-than-normal weather

Get ready for a mini roller coaster of weather around Western Washington and Seattle this week! This weekend will be warmer-than-usual. The workweek will mark a dramatic cool-down with chances for lowland rain, mountain snow and breezy weather at times.



This weekend will feature morning fog with stunning afternoon sunshine. Highs will jump to the upper 60s – low 70s. For perspective: the normal high for today at Sea-Tac Airport is 62.

Temperatures in Seattle will rise to the upper 60s on Saturday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs in the greater Seattle area will boost to the upper 60s and low 70s on Saturday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Monday will be mostly cloudy with showers and slightly cooler temperatures.



An atmospheric river (a corridor of moist air in the atmosphere) will spark more rounds of rain on Tuesday.

Highs will cool to the mid 60s in Seattle on Monday after a warmer-than-normal weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Wednesday currently looks like the busiest day of weather this week. It’ll be blustery with times of wet weather. Mountain snow is possible on Wednesday and Thursday. There could be snowflakes flying as low as the elevation of Stevens Pass, but accumulations at 4,000 feet are unlikely.

The highest peaks of the Cascades and Olympics could experience accumulating snow! You’ll notice temperatures dropping in a big way, too.



River levels will be rising this week due to the soggy weather pattern; however, we don’t expect flooding at this time.



There may be rain for the Seattle Reign game on Friday.

Highs in Seattle will cool to the 50s during the workweek. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Meteorologist Abby Acone