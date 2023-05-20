One last warm and sunny day

The Puget Sound area will have one last warm day Saturday before things cool down starting Sunday.

Saturday will bring a nice mix of high clouds and sunshine. Temps will top out in the mid to upper 70s for the central and south sound. The north sound will be in the low 70s. Expect more clouds on the Washington Coast.

A few thunderstorms rolled through the Puget Sound area lowlands last night, bringing lightning, thunder, and some heavy downpours in spots. Thunderstorms are possible again today, but mainly in the Cascades and over Central Washington this afternoon and evening.

This has been a nice mid-May warm stretch. Saturday will mark the eleventh day in a row with above average temperatures.

Sunday, the warm stretch will come to an end. Stronger onshore flow will bring in a layer of widespread cloud cover and much cooler air. High temps will fall about ten degrees. I'm not expecting widespread rain with this change in the weather pattern, but some spotty sprinkles or light showers are possible both Sunday and Monday.

By the middle of next week, temps will rebound back into the 70s with more sunshine.