Seattle Weather: Overnight fog; Rain returns Monday

Areas of dense fog again tonight with increasing high clouds ahead of rain that returns more widespread Monday.

Overnight lows will be mild, upper 30s with a few sprinkles along the northern Washington coast.

Showers will return early along the coast slowly moving further inland throughout Monday.

Folks heading to the Seahawks game Monday, expect to see some showers! Here is your Game Day Forecast.

If you are traveling over the mountain passes early this week, there shouldn't be any major problems. A wintry mix for Stevens and Snoqualmie, with a chance of freezing rain and dropping snow levels Monday night into Tuesday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for eastern crest/slopes of the Cascades. Watch for slick conditions and check conditions before you leave.

Showers continue Tuesday morning but should start to taper by the evening hours. Dry weather will return Wednesday through Thursday. Another round of showers returns Friday through the weekend.



