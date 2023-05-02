Partly cloudy with warmer temps Tuesday and Wednesday

Tuesday is looking much warmer in Western Washington with partly sunny skies and a chance for thunderstorms in the Cascades this afternoon.

A ridge of high pressure will keep Western Washington warm Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. There is a chance of thunderstorms both days, mainly along the Cascade mountains.

This is all due to a low pressure system spinning counterclockwise off the California coast. We are seeing these showers and clouds move into Washington from Eastern Oregon. Any of these showers could spin off the Cascades into the western lowlands, but it looks mainly dry for Tuesday.

After Wednesday's warm afternoon, clouds will roll in by Thursday morning. Expect much cooler temps to end the week with rain showers returning through the weekend.