Perfect June weather continues Sunday in Seattle

Get ready for a seriously gorgeous day of weather around western Washington. Seattle will enjoy highs in the mid 70s this afternoon.

Some communities hit the low 80s Saturday. This afternoon in Puget Sound, temperatures cool slightly. While the coast experiences cool clouds today, the I-5 corridor will be treated to plentiful sunshine with highs landing in the 70s.

Temperatures this afternoon will reach the low to mid 70s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Along and east of the Cascade Crest today, there may be isolated showers and weak thunderstorms. The chance for thunder increases in eastern Washington this afternoon.

Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine Monday and Tuesday. On Tuesday, there might be a light shower over the mountains, coast and North Sound. Elsewhere in Western Washington, dry weather continues.

Wednesday may start cloudy, but sunshine should reappear in the afternoon.

Temperatures will stay above average for much of this week. However, a cooldown arrives next weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thursday will be beautiful with sunshine all day and highs comfortably warming into the low 70s for Seattle.

There's a small chance for a stray shower on Friday. There's a slightly better possibility for spotty showers on Saturday. Temperatures cool next weekend.

Highs range in the 70s through Monday. The upper 60s return Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Here's some context on what to expect in the coming months. We're entering our dry season!

Enjoy the sunshine today!

