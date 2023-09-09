Seattle weather: Perfect September weather

Get ready for perfect September weather around Western Washington this weekend! Highs will range in the mid 70s to low 80s. Cooler temperatures arrive on Monday.

Some communities will reach the low to mid 80s this afternoon. Check out highs around the region:

There are a host of fun events happening around the region this weekend. The weather will hold up beautifully. For the Hawks, Cougs, Huskies and the Storm, Mother Nature is serving up gorgeous sunshine.

Also, air quality is looking good for the week ahead. According to Puget Sound Clean Air Agency, there's a chance for local impacts from the Airplane Lake fire south of Glacier Peak, potentially dropping air quality to moderate. Beyond that, we'll enjoy clean air.



There might be a spotty shower Monday morning. Otherwise, the day will be cooler and cloudier.



Mostly cloudy skies stick around on Tuesday. Partly sunny skies will follow on Wednesday. Morning clouds and afternoon sunshine make an appearance on Thursday. Temps warm to nearly 80 degrees on Friday.

Hope you have a delightful weekend! #GoHawks



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

