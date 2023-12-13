Seattle weather: Quick shot of lowland rain on Thursday

A quiet day around Western Washington today with mild temperatures that warmed into the 50's. Clouds increased throughout the afternoon as we look at our next chance for rain by tomorrow morning.

Rain will reach the coast tonight with overnight lows dropping into the upper 30's and low 40's, which is close to seasonable averages.

Rain is forecast to move onshore by late tonight near the coast, then push through Western Washington overnight tonight and early tomorrow morning. Mainly dry conditions are forecast for the rest of Thursday afternoon.

This won't be a particularly cold storm. Snow levels are expected to start around 3000' and then rise to 5000'. Drivers over the pass may see a little rain/snow mix early Thursday morning.

Afternoon highs for Thursday will be just a bit cooler after the rain passes with most spots in the upper 40's.

After this quick shot of light rain, Friday into the weekend looks dry for much of the area with the next chance of rain by early next week.