Rain and gusty wind to hit Western Washington Friday night

Rain, mountain snow, and gusty wind will move into Western Washington Friday night as a frontal system pushes through the area.

Rain showers will continue on and off Thursday night. There could be some localized spots with gusty wind. Areas around the north sound could see a gust up to 45 mph this evening. Scattered showers will continue Friday, although it looks more dry than wet. We may even see some midday sunbreaks.

A FOX 13 Weather Alert is in effect Saturday as a much stronger system hits the area Friday night and sweeps through the area Saturday morning. It will start off as light showers after the evening commute.

Heavier rain will arrive during the overnight period. That will be accompanied by gusty southerly winds.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the north Puget Sound areas and the northern Washington Coast. Winds Friday night into Saturday morning could gust up to 50 mph in spots.

We will also see snow levels around 4,500 feet on Friday night. That means White Pass, Washington Pass and other higher passes could get hit with snow.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the northern Washington Cascades where 8 to 24 inches of snow could fall.

Another system will impact the area Sunday night into Monday, but it won't be as strong. The middle of next week will feature a few showers, but it looks more dry than wet.