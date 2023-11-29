Rain and mountain snow returns Thursday

A dry and chilly day with mostly cloudy skies. Highs today were the coldest we have seen in months.

Overnight we will see mostly cloudy skies with areas of patchy fog. Not expecting as much widespread fog as the previous mornings, but still watch for dense fog in the south sound area.

Clouds will be around to start the day, but showers will increase starting at the coast Thursday morning.

Widespread rain showers will be over the Pacific Northwest for the evening commute. Not expecting a lot of rain as this frontal system will be relatively weak.

Highs Thursday will still be below average, only topping out in the low 40s. Snow levels will be around 1500-2000'.

If you are heading over the passes, expect to run into winter driving conditions. Heavier snow by the afternoon for the Cascade Mountain Passes.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect Thursday AM - Sunday AM for elevations above 2000'.

Rain will be scattered throughout Friday with heavier rain in store for the evening and into Saturday. This system will be stronger with rain, wind and heavier mountain snow. A warmer wetter forecast ahead for next week.



