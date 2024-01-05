Rain, breezy wind, and heavy mountain snow hits Friday night

A storm system will bring rain, breezy wind, and heavy mountain snow at times late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Most of Friday will be mainly dry with mostly cloudy skies. Temps will be close to average for this time of year.

Areas around the northern interior will be under a Wind Advisory late tonight as gusty winds push through the area. We could see gusts up to 45 mph in the north sound, with gusts 30-40 mph in the central and south Puget Sound.

Widespread rain will arrive ahead of a cold front after dinnertime Friday evening. Snow levels in the Cascades will be around 3,000 feet, so all the mountain passes will be looking at accumulating snow overnight.

This evening's storm should bring about 8 to 12 inches of fresh powder to the central and southern Cascade ski resorts in Washington. Areas around Mt. Baker will see more.

Another round of heavy mountain snow will hit Monday into Tuesday bringing up to two feet of additional snow, while breezy wind and rain hit the lowlands.

It's going to get cold… real cold late next week as a modified arctic airmass moves into the region. The big question will be about the precipitation. It is still too early to know if we will have any snow in the lowlands, but stay tuned!

The Seahawks will play their final game of the regular season in Glendale, Arizona this Sunday. Thankfully, State Farm Stadium is covered, but fans heading to and from the game will be looking at stormy skies with rain showers, breezy winds, and temps in the 50s.