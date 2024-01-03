Seattle weather: Rain overnight into Thursday, drier afternoon ahead

Scattered showers continue this evening into early Thursday morning. A few snow flurries for the mountain passes.

Tonight, temperatures will stay above average with overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Rain showers will be around to start our Thrusday, mainly light in nature and a few snowflakes in the mountain passes.

High temperatures will be around the seasonal average, with highs in the upper 40s. A fairly typical January day.

Skies will be mainly dry by Thursday afternoon. A few clouds and a few lingering showers for the Cascades.

A stronger system will move into the area Friday into Saturday. This will drop the snow levels and bring better snowfall to the mountain passes. Snow levels could even drop near the Cascade Foothills by late Sunday into early next week.

Temperatures will cool by the weekend into the low 40s, and more winter weather could be in store next week! Stay tuned!