Seattle weather: Rain returns Friday night, cooler weekend ahead

Friday will be mild with increasing clouds in the Puget Sound area and showers later tonight.

Highs will be back into the mid to upper 60s Friday. There will be some spots away from the water that could soar to 70 degrees.

Friday will be warm with increasing clouds and late rain in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Showers will push into the south sound after the evening commute and spread into the central sound overnight.

A map showing rain pushing into the Puget Sound area Friday night. (FOX 13 Seattle)

This system will make landfall in Oregon with wraparound rain bypassing the Cascades and spreading showers east of the mountains as well. This is good news for the growing season and it will hopefully play a part in delaying fire season a little while longer.

Upper level map showing incoming weather maker. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Saturday, rain showers will continue with much cooler temperatures as a trough digs into the Pacific Northwest. Temps will only make it into the mid 50s.

Futurecast map showing rain showers Saturday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The most rain will be seen in the south Puget Sound areas and the Washington Coast. Oregon will see even more. The numbers to watch will be east of the Cascades where we could get a quarter inch to a half inch of rain through Sunday morning.

Western Washington will see more rain south of Seattle than north in the coming days. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Saturday through Tuesday will be cooler than average and showery, but models are coming together on a nicer end to the week and following weekend.