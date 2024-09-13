Seattle weather: Rain showers return Friday evening

An approaching system will bring increasing cloud cover and evening rain showers to Western Washington Friday.

The upper level ridge keeping Western Washington dry will shift east Friday, opening the door for the next weather system to dip in from the north.

Friday will bring increasing clouds and rain late to Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Rain showers will pick up during the evening commute and continue on and off through the overnight period.

The first round of showers will arrive during the Friday evening commute. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Saturday will bring a chance of showers throughout the day with the possibility for a heavy downpour in the afternoon. The atmosphere will be a bit unstable, so the possibility of a thunderstorm is still there.

Rain showers could be heavy at times in Western Washington Saturday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

If you're heading to the Apple Cup at Lumen Field Saturday, bring a rain jacket just in case. Showers will be hit-and-miss throughout the game.

It will be a cool and showery Apple Cup in Seattle on Saturday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Seattle Seahawks will take on the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Massachusetts this Sunday. The east coast will be much warmer than the Pacific Northwest, with temps back in the 80s and mostly sunny skies for kickoff.

It will be warm and mostly sunny in Foxborough, Massachusetts Sunday as the Seahawks take on the Patriots. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The next seven days will bring fall-like weather, with clouds, rain at times, and cooler temperatures.