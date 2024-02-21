Seattle weather: Rain showers Wednesday, drier and sunnier Thursday

A low pressure system off the Washington Coast will push showers into Western Washington from Wednesday through early Thursday morning.

This system will bring convective showers which could mean heavy downpours and thunderstorms for a few spots. Graupel is possible with these kinds of showers as well.

Showers will continue through the afternoon and into the overnight hours, finally tapering off on Thursday morning.

High temperatures on Wednesday afternoon will be back into the 50s for most spots.

Snow levels will be dropping as a cooler air mass arrives early next week. Monday and Tuesday look to bring over a foot of snow to the Cascade passes. We could see a few flakes in the mix in the lowlands as well, though no accumulation is expected.

Another thing to note will be morning fog in the lowlands on Friday morning. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday should feature some nice afternoon sunshine. Enjoy!