Seattle weather: Rain, weak thunderstorms for Father's Day

Happy Father's Day to all the dads and father figures in Western Washington! Today, we're tracking scattered rain and even weak thunderstorms.

Highs today will be chilly: Sea-Tac Airport could tie the record for the coldest high temp for June 18th.

Over the mountains, snow levels will come crashing down to 4,500 feet in elevation (for reference, Stevens Pass sits at roughly 4,000 feet. White Pass hovers at 4,500 feet. Snoqualmie Pass is at an elevation of about 3,000 feet). A few inches of snow are possible for the Cascades! Goes to show you just how cool today's weather will be.

Due to a storm system in the upper levels of the atmosphere, a little lightning and small hail are possible with the downpours. Driving could be gross today with lowered visibility and slippery roads—keep that in mind.

Tomorrow as we observe Juneteenth, we're expecting showers, mostly cloudy skies and highs around 60 degrees. Tuesday will be similar.

Wednesday offers a change with a gray morning and sunny afternoon. Temps bounce back to the upper 60s.

Thursday and Friday will be warmer, but not uncomfortably so for most. Highs will fall shy of 80 in the Seattle area with hotter temps over the South Sound and near the Cascade foothills.

Saturday will be slightly cooler and cloudier.

Hope you have a wonderful time celebrating dad today! Make sure to wear a warm sweatshirt and rain jacket. Remember: when thunder roars, go indoors!

Take care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

