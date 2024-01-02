Seattle weather: Scattered showers continue Wednesday

A cloudy and rainy day for the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday. Showers continue this week, but a stronger system comes in by Friday for more rain and mountain snow.

A few scattered showers will linger overnight into Wednesday morning, but it will be light. Overnight, lows are in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Showers will increase throughout the day on Wednesday, with light snow for the mountain passes.

Highs on Wednesday will be slightly warmer than average. Highs will top out in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Snow levels will drop Friday into Saturday as a stronger system moves into Washington. Even cooler air for the start of next week. We will be watching for mixed rain/snow showers in the Cascade Foothills.

Temperatures into next week will drop into the low 40s and cooler overnight lows, near freezing.