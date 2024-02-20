Seattle weather: Scattered showers into Thursday

Tuesday will be gray with scattered showers and even a small risk for isolated and weak thunderstorms.



Today will feel quintessentially "Seattle" with cloudy skies and periodic on-and-off rain. It'll be a slightly strange weather day in that we could alternate between sunbreaks and pockets of moderate-to-heavy rain. Keep a rain jacket close by :)



Highs will be mild, reaching the low to mid 50s.

Here's a look at Futurecast:

There could be a light rain/snow mix at times over the passes into Thursday, but heavier mountain snow is on the way for next week.



Take a look at the snow level forecast:

The long-range forecast models we use to predict the weather are hinting that next week (starting Monday, February 26) could be much cooler and wetter around here. Check it out:

Overcast skies and hit-or-miss showers linger into Wednesday.



While Thursday will feature fewer showers, I can't guarantee that it will be a completely dry day. We should enjoy beautiful sunbreaks in the afternoon.



Friday looks lovely with morning fog, afternoon sunshine and pleasant highs in the mid 50s.



Saturday could remain dry. The day will start rather foggy. Increasing clouds move in during the afternoon.



The classic Seattle "trifecta" returns Sunday: by that I mean we'll be dealing with lowland rain, mountain snow and at least some wind. Cool and wet weather persists into Monday. Highs will sag to the mid 40s for highs next week!

Take good care. Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13. As always, we are thankful for you!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

