Seattle weather: Afternoon passing clouds Wednesday

Highs today were much warmer compared to Monday by a good 10 degrees! Today we peaked in the mid to upper 70s. Still a little below average, but not the coolest day of July.

TODAY HIGH TEMP (FOX 13 Seattle)

Skies were sunny this afternoon with only a slight haze as high smoke remains aloft, but not impacting our air quaintly in western Washington.

Capitol Hill Camera (FOX 13 Seattle)

Since Sunday, we have seen cooler than average temperatures, which is much different compared to the rest of the month. Temperatures will warm back up into the end of the week and weekend.

Auto Month Almanac Temps

Tonight's skies will remain mostly clear, with clouds slowly starting to creep in along the coast. Overnight lows in the mid to low 50s.

Regional Overnight Lows (FOX 13 Seattle)

Clouds will move in along the coast to start Wednesday, but the interior remains clear.

FUTURECAST 8am

Highs will warm into the mid to upper 70s as sunshine sticks around into the afternoon.

Regional Highs Tomorrow CSV (CalMatters)

Clouds will pass through Wednesday afternoon, and then another push of clouds with a slight chance of sprinkles for the north interior late Wednesday into Thursday morning.

FUTURECAST 5pm

We will see warmer and drier skies from Friday through the weekend, with just enough onshore flow to keep temperatures from getting too warm. Average July temperatures and conditions are expected into early next week.