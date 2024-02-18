Seattle weather: A few showers to start the work week

It was a cloudy day with a few scattered showers, highs topped out in the upper 40s to low 50s.

A few scattered showers this evening, but overnight we will see partly cloudy skies and calm winds.

Temperatures overnight will stay relatively mild, lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Monday will start with partly to mostly cloudy skies, a few showers increase in the south sound and north by midday.

Showers will move through the north sound for the dinner hour and early evening. Most showers die down by the evening hours.

Highs Monday will be right on track for seasonal average, highs in the low 50s.

A few snowflakes are possible through the first half of the week for the mountain pass, no major snow is expected.

Temperatures will continue to warm and skies will dry out for the end the week. Highs looking at mid 50s. Chance of showers return by end of the weekend.