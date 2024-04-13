Seattle Weather: A mild end to our beautiful weekend

Plenty of sunshine to enjoy around Western Washington today. Hope you had a chance to head outside and soak it all up! Mostly clear skies are forecast for tonight with lows near average in the low 40s.

More sunshine is expected tomorrow with afternoon highs again expected in the 60's in many spots. The exception will be along the coast where clouds will be hanging around most of the day, keeping the temperatures cooler in the 50's.

By Sunday evening, clouds will increase in the interior Puget Sound spots ahead of the next cold front. Rain will hold off until Monday and higher elevation snow is possible by Monday as well.

The weather continues to look great for the Mariner's current homestand. We are likely to see the roof open again for the games this week, except for Monday when light rain will be around our area.

The stretch of beautiful weather will continue after a brief cool down and shot at rain early in the week. By Friday, lots of sunshine is forecast with highs around 70 degrees.