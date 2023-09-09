Seattle Weather: A warm Sunday with cooler highs to start the week

Highs on Saturday went soaring into the upper 70s and 80s for many areas.

We'll stay mainly clear overnight with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 50s.

Sunday starts out mostly sunny with just a few areas seeing patchy fog. By midday high clouds roll inland just in time for the Seahawks game.

Kickoff is set for 1:25pm from Lumen Field vs the Rams. You can catch all the action on FOX 13.

Sunday highs will run a few degrees warmer than our seasonal average of 74.

As we jump into the work week look for cloudy skies out of the gate with a chance for scattered early showers Monday. Highs cool into the low 70s.

Tuesday we'll see another shot for a few more showers, mainly along the coast and through the Strait. Highs land in the low 70s again.

By Wednesday high pressure off the coast builds and helps clear and dry us out. Temperatures will slowly warm throughout the rest of the week.

Next weekend looks really nice as another late summer run comes our way. Highs heat up into the upper 70s to low 80s. Enjoy!

Have a great rest of the weekend all! ~ Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster