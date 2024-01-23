Seattle Weather: A wet & mild Wednesday

Temperatures were above average again today, highs topping out in the low to mid 50s this afternoon.

A major difference in temperatures this week compared to last week's. It was 29 degrees cooler last Saturday compared to this Saturday! You can see the highs this week are around average, where last week was well below.

Tonight, temperatures will remain mild overnight, lows in the 40s tonight with increasing rain.

It will be a wet start Wednesday with heavy rain at times and snowflakes in the higher mountain passes.

Scattered showers will continue into the afternoon and evening. We could see 1-4" of new snow in the passes through Wednesday night.

High temperatures on Wednesday will be around the seasonal average, with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. It will be breezy at times, especially along the coast and strait as our frontal system moves through the area.

Showers will be likely each day in the extended forecast. Heavier showers will be possible again Friday. Warmer temperatures into the weekend and early next week.