Seattle weather: Weekend atmospheric river outlook

A weather pattern called an "atmospheric river" is blasting rounds of rain and wind across Western Washington this weekend. You can plan on mostly cloudy skies, times of rain and gusty weather into Sunday.

Temperatures cool in Seattle on Monday and Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The heaviest rain this weekend will be over the North Cascades, the North Sound, Olympics and the North Coast. On-and-off rain is expected tonight and tomorrow. The next batch of widespread rain will march through Puget Sound on Sunday afternoon due to an incoming cold front.



River levels will be rising this weekend. There’s a Flood Watch in effect until Sunday morning for Clallam County where the Bogachiel River near La Push could reach minor flood stage tonight. Otherwise, we’re not currently forecasting river flooding this weekend. We’ll let you know if that changes.

We're forecasting rain, clouds and wind around the greater Seattle region this weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

When it comes to the wind, powerful gusts ripped through parts of Western Washington early Saturday. More than 12,000 customers with Puget Sound Energy were without power earlier today. Gusts even reached 62 mph super briefly in Everett. Tonight, gusts are easing somewhat – potentially ranging in the 20–35 mph (if that). Winds increase again during the day on Sunday.



The map below highlights where a Wind Advisory is in effect on Sunday. In these areas, there could be additional minor tree damage and power outages as gusts possibly blow upwards of 45 mph. Elsewhere in Puget Sound (including Everett, Seattle, Tacoma and Olympia), gusts during the daytime on Sunday could reach 20–40 mph. Due to the incoming cold front, winds in the greater Seattle area will peak between 2–5 p.m. A lot of the beautiful fall foliage will be blown down. I have a feeling many homeowners will have a lot of yard work ahead of them in the aftermath.

A Wind Advisory is issued north and west of Seattle on Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

It's very common to have mild temperatures with an atmospheric river weather pattern. Just like today, highs on Sunday will reach the mid to upper 60s in Puget Sound.

Temperatures overnight will tumble to the 50s across the greater Seattle region. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs on Sunday will be above-average in the 60s across Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Behind the cold front, cooler temperatures will follow on Monday. You can plan on mostly cloudy skies, occasional showers and spotty thunderstorms on Monday. It may be slightly breezy, but winds won’t be nearly as forceful as what we’ve seen at times this weekend.



I can’t rule out a light rain/snow mix along Stevens or White Passes late Monday to early Tuesday, but snow accumulations look unlikely at this point.



Mostly dry weather is forecast between Tuesday and Thursday. Showers are back in action on Friday and Saturday. You’ll certainly notice how cool the evenings and mornings will be feeling during the workweek – overnight lows in Seattle will plunge into the low 40s at times. Many communities will wind up even cooler than that!

Temperatures cool to the 50s starting Monday in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13. We’re so thankful for your viewership. Don’t hesitate to reach out on social media with any weather-related questions!



Take care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone