Seattle Weather: Brief break in the rain Wednesday

A quiet night around Western Washington. Showers are dissipating and skies are forecast to be partly to mostly cloudy through the night.

Overnight lows will generally be in the upper 30's to near 40 degrees. Cooler temperatures are expected near the Washington and Oregon border. A freeze advisory is in effect for these locations, so be sure to protect your sensitive plants.

With more sun breaks forecasted for Wednesday and offshore flow, the day will trend drier and a bit warmer.

Skies will be partly cloudy for most of the day. Some patchy morning fog is possible. Clouds will increase throughout the day, becoming mostly cloudy late with a slight chance for showers north and along the coast.

Rain will continue moving east throughout the afternoon and evening. It will be a wet commute home from work on Thursday evening.

We continue gaining more daylight each day! By the end of this morning, sunsets will be around 8:20pm.

A mix of sun and clouds is expected throughout the week with periods of light rain at times. Temperatures will be a little warmer this weekend with more sunshine on Saturday. Looking good for the roof to be open for the Mariner's game that day!