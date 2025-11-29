Expand / Collapse search

Seattle Weather: A Chilly End the the Weekend

By
Published  November 29, 2025 8:05pm PST
Weather
FOX 13 Seattle
Seattle weather: chilly and dry end to the weekend

Seattle weather: chilly and dry end to the weekend

FOX 13 meteorologist Ilona McCauley has the latest forecast

Seattle - Decreasing clouds overnight will allow for a chilly night and Sunday morning with some frosty pockets. 

Overnight lows temperatures around Western Washington.

A chilly Sunday morning with some frosty pockets.

As clouds clear out, patchy fog will develop overnight.  Plenty of sunshine is forecast for Sunday.  Clouds will increase later in the evening. 

A clear morning on Sunday with pockets of fog.

Clear skies Saturday night will lead to some patchy fog Sunday morning with plenty of afternoon sunshine.

Seahawks fans heading to Lumen Field for Sunday's game will enjoy beautiful sunshine with cool temperatures in the 40s. 

Plenty of sunshine for Sunday's Seahawks game.

Fans will enjoy plenty of sunshine and cool temperatures for Sunday's game.  (FOX13 Seattle)

After a dry weekend, a slight chance of showers returns by Monday evening into Tuesday.  Snow levels will remain fairly low, but snow amounts will be light and not impactful for area passes. 

The extended forecast for the Seattle metro area.

After a dry weekend, a slight chance of showers return Monday evening. 

Weather