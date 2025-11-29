Seattle Weather: A Chilly End the the Weekend

Decreasing clouds overnight will allow for a chilly night and Sunday morning with some frosty pockets.

As clouds clear out, patchy fog will develop overnight. Plenty of sunshine is forecast for Sunday. Clouds will increase later in the evening.

Seahawks fans heading to Lumen Field for Sunday's game will enjoy beautiful sunshine with cool temperatures in the 40s.

After a dry weekend, a slight chance of showers returns by Monday evening into Tuesday. Snow levels will remain fairly low, but snow amounts will be light and not impactful for area passes.