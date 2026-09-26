Seattle Weather: Clear and cool for Huskies football

The Brief Patchy morning fog gives way to clear, dry skies Saturday and Sunday, with chilly lows dipping into the upper 30s. Saturday night’s game against Minnesota will be clear, though fans should bundle up as temps drop into the low 50s. Catch Saturday night's Harvest Moon before rain returns to the forecast on Tuesday.



Many spots woke up with patchy fog on Saturday morning. Skies quickly cleared by late morning and will remain dry throughout the day Saturday and again on Sunday. Some places may see some morning fog to start Sunday before clearing by late morning.

Disturbance moves out with skies clearing through the morning.

A great night for football! The Huskies will be kicking off around 8pm under mainly clear skies. Be sure to bundle up as temperatures will be cooling into the low 50s by the end of the game.

The weather is looking great for the Minnesota vs Washington Huskies game in Seattle on Saturday night. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The first full moon of the season is Saturday. It is known as the Harvest/Corn moon.

The first full moon of the season is Saturday. It is known as the Harvest/Corn moon. Expand

With mainly skies overnight, lows will cool with a few spots dipping into the upper 30s by Sunday morning.

Chilly Sunday morning with lows dipping into the upper 30s in some spots.

A fabulous fall weekend with dry skies and a crisp afternoon. Highs remain cool through the week with rain returning by Tuesday. We are forecast to dry out in time for our final Ziptrips of the season on Friday.

Dry skies for the weekend with another chance for showers by Tuesday.