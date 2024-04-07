Seattle Weather: Clouds and scattered showers Monday

A few more sunbreaks this afternoon for the Pacific Northwest, along with scattered showers and slightly warmer temperatures.

Highs today were back in the mid 50s, which is warmer than Saturday, but still below average temperatures for this time of year.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight with a few light showers. Skies will get a rain break through Monday morning.

Overnight temperatures will be again in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Showers will start along the coast Monday morning, with mostly cloudy skies and a few sprinkles further inland.

Winds will also pick up Monday afternoon, especially on the coast and along the strait. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

Temperatures on Monday will again be on the cooler side, still below average with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Rain will continue to fill in for Western Washington through the evening, with a few light snow showers possible in the mountains.

Scattered showers will be around to start Tuesday, but most of the rain will taper by the afternoon. High pressure will build in for Wednesday, making for more sunshine and warmer temperatures. A few scattered showers will move back in to end the week with a few showers possible over the weekend.