Seattle weather: Clouds, chance of showers through the week

Hope you enjoyed the warm break while you could, because we're getting a taste of fall weather all week long!

Much cooler temperatures today than yesterday. Expect upper 60s and low 70s across the region this afternoon.

We'll be hovering below the average high for this time of year. Overnight lows sit in the mid 50s this week.

There's a chance for showers late today and into tomorrow as a front pushes into the region. Onshore flow will cool afternoon highs by a couple degrees for Labor Day and Tuesday.

The next opportunity for wet weather comes Wednesday.