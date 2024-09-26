Seattle weather: Clouds to sunbreaks Friday

Showers have returned this evening as our next frontal system moves into the Pacific Northwest.

We started off the day with dry and cloudy skies. We saw a few sunbreaks further south, which helped warm some spots to average temperatures of the upper 60s.

We started off the day with dry and cloudy skies. We saw a few sunbreaks further south, which helped warm some spots to average temperatures of the upper 60s.

Tonight we will see light scattered showers and breezy winds, especially for the north interior. Temperatures will be mild with overnight lows in the mid 50s.

A few lingering showers early Friday morning, but clouds will give way to sunshine.

Highs will be similar on Friday compared to Thursday, with highs in the upper to mid 60s. Skies will be dry with mostly sunny skies.

Highs will be similar on Friday compared to Thursday, with highs in the upper to mid 60s.

Skies will be cloudier to start the weekend with highs in the low 60s. More sunshine will return from Sunday into Monday. Showers chances return Tuesday into Wednesday.