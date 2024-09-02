Seattle weather: Clouds to sunshine Tuesday, highs in the low to mid 70s

This Labor Day was cloudier with cooler temperatures, even a few sprinkles and rumbles of thunder.

Highs today were several degrees cooler compared to the seasonal average, and especially compared to the weekend. Highs only in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Overnight temperatures will be mild with mostly cloudy skies. You also can't rule out a stray sprinkle.

Clouds will be around to start Tuesday, but will slowly start to dissipate by the afternoon.

High pressure will start to build Tuesday, bringing more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures. Temperatures will be back into the low to mid 70s.

Highs will be back to above average by Wednesday, and the warmest temperatures of the week will be in the mid to upper 80s. Slightly cooler for the weekend, but still sunny and warm into next week.